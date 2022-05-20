How to watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Area in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was a defensive battle in Game 1 with a lot of play in the neutral zones. The Rangers got an first-period goal from Filip Chytil that held up for the majority of the game. Carolina. however, began to push late in the third period and finally Sebastian Aho got one past Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin on a follow up of his own shot to send the game to overtime. The extra session barely lasted three minutes when Ian Cole sent the crowd home happy.

CAROLINA SURVIVES OT‼️



IAN COLE CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/OAaC0SE5Cx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2022

With the first game under their belt, Carolina is a -175 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to extend their series lead. The Rangers are betting at +150.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Hurricanes lead 1-0)

Date: Friday, May 20

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.