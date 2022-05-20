Picks for Rangers vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their series lead on home ice when they play the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday, May 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Game 2 prediction

Goal Line: Rangers +1.5 (-180); Hurricanes -1.5 (+155)

Rangers: +150

Hurricanes: -175

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-105); Under 5.5 (-115)

Carolina came out a little sluggish in Game 1 and the fact that the Hurricanes managed to keep the game 1-0 until they got going in the third period is something that should haunt the Rangers. New York had some opportunities to extend the lead, but got a couple of bad breaks and forward Kaapo Kakko missed an open net when he shot the puck through the crease. Those breaks are tough to bounce back from mentally, especially on the road. I expect Carolina to put together a better start tonight and a better overall effort in Game 2.

Pick: Hurricanes -1.5

