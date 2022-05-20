How to watch Oilers vs. Flames in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Game 1 was... something else. It was a throwback to the mid-1980s when goals came at a quick clip and guys were already ready to drop the gloves. It was a wild battle that saw Edmonton rally from a four-goal deficit in the second period before Calgary took control of the game on Matthew Tkachuk’s second goal of the game to give the Flames an 8-6 lead.

Matthew Tkachuk races to the deflection and finds the back of the net on the breakaway to double Calgary's lead in the third!#Flames 8 - 6 #LetsGoOilers

(Game 1) pic.twitter.com/KgUCODLXXD — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) May 19, 2022

Tkachuk would add an empty-net goal and get a hat trick for the game. Blake Coleman scored twice for Calgary and Johnny Gaudreau had three assists. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton and Leon Draisaitl added a goal and two assists. Unfortunately most coaches don’t see the fun in 15 goals scored in a playoff game like most of the fans do, so I would expect a little less excitement in Game 5. Calgary is a -175 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2. Edmonton is betting at +150

Date: Friday, May 20

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.