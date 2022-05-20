Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, May 20

The MLB will have a full schedule on Friday starting in the early afternoon till late at night with 12 games on the main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, May 20th.

Tigers vs. Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Javier Baez ($4,500)

Robbie Grossman ($4,000)

Eric Haase ($3,800)

Willi Castro ($3,700)

The Detroit Tigers have the worst offense in baseball in terms of runs per game this season, but that will make for a cheap DFS lineup stack going up against Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale, who has a 9.85 ERA over six starts this season. He allowed at least 4 runs in every start and gave up 6 runs in his last start over 4.2 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Mets vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Pete Alonso ($5,400)

Francisco Lindor ($5,100)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,700)

Jeff McNeil ($4,500)

The New York Mets top hitters are going to come at an expensive price, but they have the largest team total among this slate of games on DraftKings Sportsbook at 5.5 runs. They have the highest on-base percentage in the league and can take advantage of higher elevation, going up against German Marquez, who has a 6.16 ERA over seven starts.

Reds vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Tyler Stephenson ($5,400)

Brandon Drury ($5,300)

Tommy Pham ($4,700)

Kyle Farmer ($4,200)

The Cincinnati Reds have put up solid run totals this month even though they still have the worst record in baseball. Their top hitters will go up against Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu, who has struggled over three starts and will be in his second outing since a return from the injured list.