Picks for Oilers vs. Flames in Game 2 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Battle of Alberta continues Friday, May 20th for Game 2 of the Western Conference second round series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:40 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames got a hat trick from Matthew Tkachuk in Game 1 for a 9-6 win. The 15 goals were the second most in Game 1 of any series in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oilers vs. Flames: Game 2 prediction

Goal Line: Oilers +1.5 (-150); Flames -1.5 (+130)

Oilers: +150

Flames: -175

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-120); Under 6.5 (+100)

Well if you missed Game 1, you missed something special. It was everything that fans want and coaches hate. We are not getting 15 combined goals in Game 2 and I would surprised if we get five combined goals. Mike Smith will be back in net for Edmonton and Jacob Markstrom HAS to be better than his 22-save performance Wednesday. Connor McDavid had a big game, even when Calgary knew the puck had to be on his stick. They couldn’t stop him Wednesday. I don’t think they can stop him in this series. With a better effort from Mike Smith and the Oilers defense, McDavid has another multipoint night and ties the series.

Pick: Oilers (+150)

