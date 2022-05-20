Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, May 20

There is a loaded baseball slate for Friday, May 20th with 15 games. The action gets started with the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago Cubs, with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. When it comes to bets, every team will be in action (weather permitting), so there are a ton of options to choose from.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, May 20

Yankees Moneyline (-220)

On Friday, the Yankees’ righty-heavy lineup gets a beautiful matchup against the lefty Dallas Keuchel. He enters with a 5.54 ERA and isn’t as dominant as his past self. The New York lineup should be licking their chops to get into this game today. They also are starting Nestor Cortes who has been impressive this season and should be able to handle the Chicago White Sox.

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 hits (-200)

Bogaerts has been on a tear this season hitting .331 over 37 games this season. The Boston Red Sox take on Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners on Friday. This season, Ray hasn’t looked like his 2021 AL Cy Young-winning self, with a 4.62 ERA. Bogaerts is 3-11 for his career against Ray and will pick up a hit in this game.

New York Mets and Colorado Rockies over 10 total runs (-110)

Any time a powerhouse lineup comes to Denver, you can expect the run total to be high. This is the second-highest run total of Friday’s slate of games. Carlos Carrasco and German Marquez are getting shelled to start the year and the hitter-friendly Coors Field won’t help their ERAs in this game. This one should be a slugfest and will see the over hit.

Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-230)

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a divisional series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Starting Pitcher Zach Thompson hasn’t ever faced the Cardinals and will be meeting Nolan Arenado for the first time. Arenado is hitting .297 with nine home runs through 37 games. He went hitless in his last game but will tally at least one in Friday’s matchup.

