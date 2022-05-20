MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, May 20

The MLB will have a full schedule on Friday, May 20th with 12 matchups on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. Below is a look at the top players in terms of price with the top value plays as you submit your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, NYY vs. CWS ($10,600) — The New York Yankees starter is the most expensive pitcher on the slate, and he has gotten off to an incredible start to 2022. Nestor Cortes had a breakout season last year and has a 1.35 ERA over his first seven starts this season.

Eric Lauer, MIL vs. WAS ($10,400) — Milwaukee Brewers starter Eric Lauer is having another strong season in his second year in their rotation. He is coming off his worst start of 2022, allowing 4 runs over 5 innings, but he has a 2.60 ERA going into start No. 7.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. CWS ($6,100) — The Yankees star leads the major leagues with 14 home runs in 2022, and he is inside the top five with 30 RBIs. Aaron Judge had 4 hits and 2 homers in a win over the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week.

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. KC ($6,000) — The Minnesota Twins outfielder is not hitting for a great average at .245, but Byron Buxton has hit for power with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs this season with the third most homers in the MLB.

Value Pitcher

Chase Silseth, LAA vs. OAK ($7,800) — You can get the Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth at a cheap price in his second career start. In start 1, he threw 6 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit against the Oakland Athletics last week.

Value Hitter

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. PHI ($5,200) — The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman continues to prove to be a fantastic addition this offseason. Even with a rather high price, Freddie Freeman is worthy of an add to your lineup with 7 hits and 6 RBIs over his last 16 at-bats the previous four games.