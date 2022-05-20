Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 20

There is a loaded baseball slate for Friday, May 20th with 15 games. The action gets started with the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago Cubs, with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. When it comes to bets, every team will be in action (weather permitting), so there are a ton of player props to choose from.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 20

Nestor Cortes over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Cortes gets the starting nod for the New York Yankees as they take on the Chicago White Sox. He is used to facing this team and is coming off a start against them. Cortes pitched eight innings and gave up only three hits, and one earned run while striking out seven. Of his seven starts so far this season, Cortes has at least six strikeouts in four of them.

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 hits (-200)

Bogaerts has been on a tear this season hitting .331 over 37 games this season. The Boston Red Sox take on Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners on Friday. This season, Ray hasn’t looked like his 2021 AL Cy Young-winning self, with a 4.62 ERA. Bogaerts is 3-11 for his career against Ray and will pick up a hit in this game.

Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-230)

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a divisional series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Starting Pitcher Zach Thompson hasn’t ever faced the Cardinals and will be meeting Nolan Arenado for the first time. Arenado is hitting .297 with nine home runs through 37 games. He went hitless in his last game but will tally at least one in Friday’s matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.