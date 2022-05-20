How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for May 20 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

We’re just over two weeks out from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and matches are starting to be put together for the show. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature a major title match that’s been months in the making.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, May 20th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature the long anticipated tag team title unification match between Smackdown Champs The Usos and Raw Champs RK-Bro. These two teams have collided at various points for the past several weeks and were originally supposed to have this match at Wrestlemania Backlash a few weeks ago before it was change to a trios match. The Bloodline prevailed in that ppv showdown but Riddle has gotten the better of both Usos in singles action multiple times. We’ll see what comes from this clash.

Smackdown Women’s Champion, or ‘Smackdown Champion’ Ronda Rousey issued her first open challenge last week and it was answered by recent NXT callup Raquel Rodriguez. The champ eventually put down the rookie after a competitive contest. We’ll find out who will be the next person to challenge Rousey for the belt tonight.