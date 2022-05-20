How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the May 20th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Ferttita Center in Houston so as always, beware of spoilers.

Like the past few weeks, this evening’s show will have a special start time. Tonight’s Rampage will air at 7 p.m. ET due to TNT’s coverage of the Western Conference Finals in the NBA later in the evening. As usual, four matches are scheduled for today’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, May 13th

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The Owen Hart Foundation will continue on tonight’s Rampage and in the women’s quarterfinal, Kris Statlander will battle Red Velvet. The former was inserted into the tourney in place of Hikaru Shida, a decision that was met with some controversy online over the various reasons why the former AEW Women’s World Champion couldn’t compete on in the tourney. Nonetheless, the winner of this showdown will meet Ruby Soho in the semifinals.

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in tag team action tonight as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will face Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. The BCC are barreling towards a showdown with the Jericho Appreciation Society so we’ll see if we get any shenanigans in this match.

Also on the show, the House of Black will face Evil Uno, 10, and Fuego Del Sol in trios action and Shawn Spears will face a mystery giant. We’ll also get segments from Danhausen/Hook and Scorpio Sky.