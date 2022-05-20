Why is AEW Rampage starting at a different time tonight?

AEW will come with a new episode of Rampage on TNT tonight and it will air at a special time of 7 p.m. ET instead of its usual start time of 10 p.m. ET.

This is the third week in a row that Rampage has been bumped up from its normal time and this time it’s due to the network’s exclusive coverage of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. TNT will air Game 2 of the series between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET and would like plenty of time for both the pregame show and the actual game itself. That takes priority over a taped episode of AEW’s B-show. Rampage had been bumped up to 5:30 p.m. ET for the past two weeks due to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

AEW’s primary broadcast partner, Turner, carries both the NBA and NHL playoffs on their flagship networks, so these moves come with the territory for the wrestling promotion around this time of the year. Rampage could be once again moved next Friday depending how the second-round of the NHL playoffs play out over the next six days.