WWE rumors, news ahead of May 20 episode of Friday Night Smackdown

An eventful week for the WWE is coming to a close as the company inches closer to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in June. As always, the rumor mill was on fire this week ad we’ll share a few noteworthy tidbits ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Grand Rapids, MI.
- Of course, we’re still dealing with the fallout from the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation from earlier in the week where the women’s tag champs walked out of Monday Night Raw. The walkout happened over reported frustrations about the main event of that evening’s show and plans for Hell in a Cell. Tidbits have leaked out about the walkout and backstage reactions to it throughout the week and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted on his show that Naomi’s contract is coming up soon. He pointed out that the former Smackdown Women’s Champion was negotiations for a deal and while she’ll most likely return, this situation doesn’t help her cause at the negotiation table.
- Paul Heyman went on the ‘Wrestling Inside the Ropes’ radio show this week and spoke glowingly of Cody Rhodes and mentioned how a potential Reigns vs. Rhodes match would be something he wants to see. Rhodes has been positioned as one of, if not the top face in the company since Wrestlemania. Considering that Reigns has just about mowed down every title contender in the company throughout his lengthy reign, an eventual clash with with the red hot Rhodes would make sense.
- Edge has continually mentioned how more new members of his Judgement Day stable are coming and he’s taken to Twitter to tease some possibilities. He tweeted a picture of Tommaso Ciampa on Wednesday before tweeting out a picture of retired Divas Champion Paige on Thursday. We’ll see who eventually gets revealed as the newest member(s) but we know who it won’t be. Ringside News reported that former NXT superstar Harland was being pushed as a potential member before his release from the company a few weeks back.
- Last Friday, the WWE filed a trademark for the name “Bloody Brutes”. There’s no officially confirmation for who it will be used for but it seems clear that it’ll be used for the Smackdown stable of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.