Pick on the Moneyline Diamondback-Cubs on Friday

The Chicago Cubs have not had success at home this season with the league’s third-worst home win percentage at 6-13, but will send the professor to the mound on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks to help start a turnaround.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs (-130)

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks has a lifetime 2.94 home ERA compared to a 3.86 road ERA, surrendering 0.9 home runs per nine innings and 1.85 walks per nine innings.

The Cubs back him off with an offense that is averaging 4.6 runs per game at home, a full run per game more than on the road.

For the Diamondbacks Humberto Castellanos will get the start, who has not been able to get a lot of swings and misses, posting a 4.15 ERA with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Castellanos has not went past 5.1 innings this season and will need to rely upon a bullpen that is 28th in the league in ERA to help him out with five blown saves in 18 chances this season.

With the Cubs leading the National League with a 3.00 bullpen ERA, Chicago will get things trending upwards at home with a win on Friday.

The Play: Cubs -130

