Kylian Mbappe set to choose between Real Madrid and PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who has long been involved in transfer rumors sending him to Real Madrid, is reportedly set to decide his next move. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has an agreement with both clubs and will now choose which one he wants to play for.

Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza: “We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide”, she told @KoraPlusEG. ⭐️ #Mbappé



“The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. pic.twitter.com/ad1MZ1JhxU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

PSG rejected a bid last summer from Real Madrid for Mbappe, which carried a transfer fee north of €200 million. The French club wasn’t going to give up a chance for Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi to take the pitch together.

PSG and Real Madrid faced off in the Champions League this season, with Mbappe scoring the first two goals of the tie in what appeared to be his ascent to superstardom and the best player in the world. However, Real Madrid pulled off the stunning comeback to send PSG crashing out of Europe’s top club competition. It’s hard to know exactly what effect that had on Mbappe.

Further complicating matters for PSG is the report that Messi will be out in 2023 as he moves to Inter Miami and MLS. If that report is indeed correct, the French club will hope to retain Mbappe.