Trayce Jackson-Davis withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis officially withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on Friday, announcing that he will return to the program for his senior season this winter.

The Hoosier standout initially declared for the draft in April and received an invite to this week’s NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. However, he would not participate amidst reports that he tested positive for COVID-19 and ultimately decided to return to school.

A McDonalds All-American coming out of Greenwood, IN, Jackson-Davis had been a major player for the homestate program through his three seasons in Bloomington, IN. He earned Third Team All-American status as a sophomore, averaging 19.1 points and nine rebounds. He followed that up with a solid junior campaign this past season, leading the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament by averaging 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

TJD’s return immediately makes the Hoosiers a preseason favorite to win the Big Ten next season. Indiana currently has +4000 odds to win the national championship on DraftKings Sportsbook.