Michael Vick coming out of retirement to play in Fan Controlled Football league

Former Falcons, Eagles and Steelers quarterback Michael Vick will return to football for at least one game for Fan Controlled Football, per Reuters. The 41-year old quarterback has not been designated a team yet, but plans to play on May 26th, the final game of the season.

According to Reuters, Vick saw how his friend Terrell Owens was doing in the league and decided to join him. As you can tell by the name, the league allows fans to control play-calling. This is their second season of 7-on-7 football played on a 50-yard field. They have expanded from four teams to eight this season.

Vick hasn’t played since 2015, but he’s likely to be more than competitive in the Fan Controlled League’s current player pool. Owens is 48 and competing well enough in the league. Vick could easily put on a show in this environment.

We’ll update with more information on who, when and where Vick will play next week.