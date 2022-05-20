Angels to celebrate Star Wars Night with Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway

In a galaxy far, far away it is known that the force is strong with the Jedi, and next week the same will be said for the Los Angeles Angels. Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the Angels are holding Star Wars Night next Friday, May 27. In celebration of the event, fans in attendance will be eligible to receive a Shohei “Ohtani-Wan Kenobi” bobblehead.

The Angels are holding Star Wars Night next Friday and the giveaway is ... pic.twitter.com/Gap8IUy0IE — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 20, 2022

The Angels’ bobblehead giveaway falls on the same-day premiere of the new Star Wars live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The highly anticipated show will see the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi after he portrayed the Jedi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The first two episodes of the show will be available to stream on Friday, May 27.

Fans of the show that happen to be at Angel Stadium as the Angels take on the Toronto Blue Jays can treat themselves to a nice collectible in celebration.