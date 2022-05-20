 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is Bryce Harper in the Phillies’ lineup tonight?

The two-time NL MVP has been dealing with an elbow injury that has kept him sidelined since Sunday.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hasn’t been in the lineup for the team’s past five games after getting a platlet-rich plasma injection Sunday to help his ailing right elbow.

That streak will continue Friday as Harper is missing from the Phillies’ lineup for their series opener against the Dodgers at Citizen’s Bank Ballpark.

Harper has a slightly torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which has limited hit to DH-only duties since mid-April.

