PSG transfer rumors: Angel Di Maria to leave on a free transfer this summer

We know there will be at least one star striker departing Paris Saint-Germain this summer on a free transfer. Angel di Maria is officially out from the French club, and he’s expected to join Juventus according to Fabrizio Romano.

Official. Angél Di Maria leaves PSG on a free transfer as expected… and he’s now in advanced talks to join Juventus as free agent. ⚪️ #PSG



Di Maria wants a short term deal for one season with potential option for further season. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

There’s been extensive reporting on Di Maria’s desire to play one more season in Europe before completing his career back in Argentina. It’s interesting that the 34-year old has chosen not to stay at PSG given his ties to Lionel Messi, who is also at the club. Even with Kylian Mbappe potentially on the way out, the French club is in good hands and will be a force domestically and in Europe.

Di Maria appeared in 196 games for PSG from 2015-22, scoring 55 goals. He previously played at Real Madrid and Manchester United. We’ll see if he can take on a bigger scoring role at Juventus if he joins the Serie A side.