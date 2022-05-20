 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Interstatedaydream takes home 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

The Brad Cox horse came from off the lead and closed strong at Pimlico.

Fans head towards the track during Black Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Racetrack on Friday, May 17, 2019. The grandstands at the track have been closed for the weekend’s races. Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Interstatedaydream won by two lengths in the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday afternoon at Pimlico Race Course as part of Preakness Weekend. With Florent Geroux aboard, she ran a time of 1:48.73 for the 1 1/8 mile race.

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes is Grade II stakes win with $250,000 added, and the dollars won here will matter for events such as the Filly and Mare Sprint and the Filly and Mare Turf at the Breeder’s Cup later this year.

Adare Manor closed as the 2-1 favorite, but took a bad route trying to split the leaders at the top of the stretch and couldn’t recover to the outside. It was the first race outside of Southern California for the chalk, who will be amongst the favorites again for the Acorn at Belmont Park on June 11th.

9: Interstatedaydream
$14.20, $6.40, $5.00

10: Adare Manor
$4.40, $3.20

11: Radio Days
$7.60

$2 Exacta $30.70
$.50 Trifecta $137.65
$.10 Superfecta $383.19

