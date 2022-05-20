Draymond Green fouls out of Game 2 vs. Mavericks with less than three minutes left

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green fouled out of Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter. Green was going for a steal on an inbounds pass and picked up his final foul. He finished the game with six points, six rebounds and five assists in the contest.

Seems like all of Draymond’s fouls have been of the high-risk, low reward variety tonight. Fouled out with this being very much a game — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 21, 2022

Green’s sixth foul came at quite an inopportune time for Golden State. The Warriors were holding onto an eight-point lead and Green’s foul sent the Mavericks to the line to cut the deficit to six. It looks like Golden State is ultimately going to hold on, but this is the type of play Green tends to go for that can work out really well or really poorly.

Kevon Looney and Moses Moody have given the Warriors strong minutes in this game, as Green was in foul trouble for most of the contest. That’s good news for Golden State going forward.