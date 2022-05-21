Andrew Tabiti vs. Shamarian Snider: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for bout

Davies Entertainment will host a boxing and cultural event on Saturday, May 21st. Among the organizers is Paul Wall who is going to be performing after the nine-bout boxing card. The Davies Boxing and Fitness Center in San Antonio, Texas will host the event that is set to start at 8 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will see Andrew Tabiti taking on Shamarian Snider.

How to watch Andrew Tabiti vs. Shamarian Snider

With the night getting started at 8 p.m. ET, the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 10:45 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it. This event will be available to watch on Twitch, but the stream won’t include the Paul Wall concert at the end.

Fighter history

Tabiti enters with an 18-1 record. He suffered his first loss in June of 2019 against Yuniel Dorticos when he was knocked out in the 10th round. Tabiti responded with a win in December 2021 against Mitch Williams when he won in the fifth round by knockout. Snider is a new boxer on the scene. He took on Jay Williams in July of 2021 and won by second-round knockout. According to Tapology, this will only be his second career fight.

Full card for Andrew Tabiti vs. Shamarian Snider

Title fight : Iranda Paola Torres vs. Bo Mi Re Shin, 10 rounds, WBC international women’s super featherweight title

: Iranda Paola Torres vs. Bo Mi Re Shin, 10 rounds, WBC international women’s super featherweight title Andrew Tabiti vs. Shamarian Snider, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Floyd Schofield vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Daniel Baiz vs. Jonathan Morales, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Robert Kevin Garcia vs. Rick Graham, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Kieren Dewayne McGowan vs. Omar Castillo, 6 rounds, lightweight

Clay Burns vs. Ariel Vasquez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

J’hon Ingram vs. Marquese Steward, 4 rounds, lightweight

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.