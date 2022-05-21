 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for 2022 All-Star Open

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR 2022 All-Star Open at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Door Dash Toyota, drives during the NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the All-Star Open and Race on Sunday, May 22nd. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the event that will result in one of the drivers coming away with a cool $1 million grand prize. There are three ways to earn a spot for the All-Star Race. Race winners from last year and this year are entered, a fan vote can choose you, or you can win one of the three stages in the All-Star Open. The latter is available to all drivers who aren’t yet eligible for the All-Star race.

There will be a few qualifiers this weekend and confusingly they have different formats. Luckily qualifying for the Open race will be very similar to what fans are used to. Entrants will run the single-card, single-lap qualifier in the reverse order of the 2022 owner points. This will determine the starting grid as well as the pole position for the 2022 NASCAR Open.

Qualifying for the 2022 NASCAR Open will be on Saturday, May 21st at 7:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

2022 NASCAR Open Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Dillon 3
2 Corey LaJoie 7
3 Tyler Reddick 8
4 Garrett Smithley 15
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Harrison Burton 21
7 Justin Haley 31
8 Todd Gilliland 38
9 Cole Custer 41
10 Ty Dillon 42
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
13 Cody Ware 51
14 Landon Cassill 77
15 BJ Mcleod 78
16 Daniel Suarez 99

