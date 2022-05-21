F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Spanish Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is back in Europe after wrapping up the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago. The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd. Race weekend got started in Barcelona on Friday with two practice sessions. There will be one more practice session at 7:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning which leads into qualifying at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors, and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter pit row and exit when they want to as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and they are done for the day.

The second qualifying round lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format, with again the five slowest drivers eliminated. The third round of qualifying lasts 12 minutes and no other drivers are eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position, and the rest of the starting grid is set.

The 2021 race was won by Lewis Hamilton in 1:33:07. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Botas, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top-five finishers a year ago. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at -105.

How to watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 21st

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list