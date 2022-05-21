 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Spanish Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Spanish Grand Prix in Catalunya. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is back in Europe after wrapping up the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago. The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd. Race weekend got started in Barcelona on Friday with two practice sessions. There will be one more practice session at 7:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning which leads into qualifying at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors, and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter pit row and exit when they want to as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and they are done for the day.

The second qualifying round lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format, with again the five slowest drivers eliminated. The third round of qualifying lasts 12 minutes and no other drivers are eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position, and the rest of the starting grid is set.

The 2021 race was won by Lewis Hamilton in 1:33:07. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Botas, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top-five finishers a year ago. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at -105.

How to watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 21st
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Spanish Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Guanyu Zhou 24
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Lewis Hamilton 44
13 Max Verstappen 1
14 Mick Schumacher 47
15 Nicholas Latifi 6
16 Pierre Gasly 10
17 Sebastian Vettel 5
18 Sergio Pérez 11
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

