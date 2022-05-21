Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Catalonia, Spain this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at +110. He is barely ahead of Charles Leclerc who has +140 odds. They are followed by Carlos Sainz (+1100), Lewis Hamilton (+1800) and George Russell (+1800).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Spanish Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.