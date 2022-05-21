 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Catalonia for the Spanish Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

By TeddyRicketson
Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Alpine F1 A522 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Catalonia, Spain this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at +110. He is barely ahead of Charles Leclerc who has +140 odds. They are followed by Carlos Sainz (+1100), Lewis Hamilton (+1800) and George Russell (+1800).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Spanish Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Spanish Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Guanyu Zhou 24
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Lewis Hamilton 44
13 Max Verstappen 1
14 Mick Schumacher 47
15 Nicholas Latifi 6
16 Pierre Gasly 10
17 Sebastian Vettel 5
18 Sergio Pérez 11
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

