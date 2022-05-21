Mayweather vs. Moore live stream: How to watch Exhibition bout via live online stream

Mayweather Promotion$ brings a PPV to LIVENow on Saturday, May 21st after it was postponed a week. There is a four-bout card that features a women’s super featherweight bout, a cruiserweight match and two exhibitions. The main event of the evening is an exhibition that will feature Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. The main card is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET since it takes place in Dubai. The PPV is called The Showcase in the Skies because it will take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel. Ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches preceding it.

Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time, having a professional record of 50-0-0. He last fought a legitimate boxing match in August of 2017 when he took on Conor McGregor. Since then, he has fought in two exhibition matches. The first was in December of 2018 and he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa. The second was against Logan Paul in June of 2021, but there was no decision because there weren’t judges.

Moore is a 42-year-old boxer with a professional record of 18-0-1 with 12 knockouts to his credit. Moore is a former sparring partner of Mayweather and Mayweather’s late uncle trained him. Moore last boxed in 2016 and he defeated DeShaun Williams via knockout.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Mayweather vs Moore pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Mayweather vs. Moore are expected at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore