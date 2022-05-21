What time will Mayweather vs. Moore fight start on May 14

Mayweather Promotion$ will hold a PPV to LIVENow on Saturday, May 21st. The PPV is called The Showcase in the Skies because it will take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. There is a four-bout card that features a women’s super featherweight bout, a cruiserweight match and two exhibitions. The main event of the evening is an exhibition that will feature Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. The main card is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches preceding it.

Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time, having a professional record of 50-0-0. He last fought a legitimate boxing match in August of 2017 when he took on Conor McGregor. Since then, he has fought in two exhibition matches. The first was in December of 2018, and he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa. The second was against Logan Paul in June of 2021, but there was no decision because there weren’t judges.

Moore is a 42-year-old boxer with a professional record of 18-0-1 with 12 knockouts to his credit. Moore is a former sparring partner of Mayweather and he was trained by Mayweather’s late uncle. Moore last boxed in 2016, and he defeated DeShaun Williams via knockout.

Full Card