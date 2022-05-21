Full undercard for Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore Exhibition fight

Mayweather Promotion$ brings a PPV to LIVENow on Saturday, May 21st. There is a four-bout card that features a women’s super featherweight bout, a cruiserweight match and two exhibitions. The main event of the evening is an exhibition that will feature Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. The main card is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET since it takes place in Dubai. The PPV is called The Showcase in the Skies because it will take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel. Ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches preceding it.

Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time, having a professional record of 50-0-0. He last fought a legitimate boxing match in August of 2017 when he took on Conor McGregor. Since then, he has fought in two exhibition matches. The first was in December of 2018, and he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa. The second was against Logan Paul in June of 2021, but there was no decision because there weren’t judges.

Another interesting matchup on the card will pit two former MMA competitors against each other in a boxing ring. Former UFC fighter Anderson Silva will take on Bruno Machado in an exhibition match. This will be Silva’s third career boxing match. He defeated Julio Cesar Shavez Jr. by split decision in June of 2021. Silva followed that up with a right-left hook combo victory in the first round against Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

Azeredo has a 15-9 professional MMA record. He last fought Mickael Lebout in January of 2021 and won by unanimous decision. While Azaredo has plenty of MMA experience, this will be the first boxing match of his career. It is an exhibition that is scheduled for eight rounds.

Full Card for Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore