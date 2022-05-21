How much are Floyd Mayweather, Don Moore getting paid for Saturday’s exhibition bout

Mayweather Promotion$ will hold a PPV to LIVENow on Saturday, May 14th. The PPV is called The Showcase in the Skies because it will take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. There is a four-bout card that features a women’s super featherweight bout, a cruiserweight match and two exhibitions. The main event of the evening is an exhibition that will feature Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. The main card is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. The PPV is touted as being available worldwide, which means that the PPV revenue is expected to be very high.

The payouts for the fight haven’t been officially released yet, but we can make some predictions based on Mayweather’s recent exhibitions. Each fighter will earn a set purse and then will earn a percentage of the PPV sales. Mayweather’s typical purse is $10 million, while his competitor is usually set at $1 million. He is expected to earn 80% of PPV revenue, leaving the other 20% for Moore. Projections for this bout estimate that Mayweather will earn upwards of $50 million from PPV sales, and Moore could expect between six and 10 million.

It’s worth noting he earned $9 million for a last minute exhibition bout in Japan against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. That was not as planned as this so is likely to not be a great comp.

We will update this article when official figures are released.