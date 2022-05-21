Is Floyd Mayweather retired?

Mayweather Promotion$ will hold a PPV to LIVENow on Saturday, May 21st. The PPV is called The Showcase in the Skies because it will take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. There is a four-bout card that features a women’s super featherweight bout, a cruiserweight match and two exhibitions. The main event of the evening is an exhibition that will feature Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. The main card is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches preceding it.

Mayweather is still technically a retired boxer. He first teased retirement back in 2007 after a split decision victory over Oscar De La Hoya to move to 38-0. He announced his retirement at the end of 2007 but came out of retirement just two years later in 2009. Mayweather retired for the second time when he was 49-0 following his defeat of Andre Berto by unanimous decision in September of 2015.

He unretired again two years later to take on Conor McGregor in August of 2017. Mayweather won by 10th-round knockout and retired for the third and final time. Since then, he has competed in two exhibition boxing matches and this will be his third on Saturday. Because they are exhibitions, he remains technically retired from professional boxing.