When was Floyd Mayweather’s last real professional fight?

Mayweather Promotion$ will host a PPV to LIVENow on Saturday, May 14th. There is a four-bout card that features a women’s super featherweight bout, a cruiserweight match and two exhibitions. The main event of the evening is an exhibition that will see Floyd Mayweather taking on Don Moore. The main card is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET since it takes place in Dubai.

This weekend’s PPV is called The Showcase in the Skies because it will take place on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Hotel. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches preceding it.

Mayweather has retired three separate times in his career. His most recent came in August of 2017 after he had faced Conor McGregor. Mayweather had been retired for two years with a 49-0 record which tied the best overall record of a boxer in history. Mayweather couldn’t stay away from boxing long and decided to return in 2017, seeking out that 50th win. He knocked out McGregor in the 10th round of their fight to move to 50-0. Mayweather retired right after and has remained retired since even though he has boxed in two exhibition matches over the last four years.