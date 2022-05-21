 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 PGA Championship tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Mito Pereira hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship, and a golfer with exactly zero wins on the PGA Tour has a three-shot lead with 18 holes to play in a major.

Chile’s Mito Pereira sits at -9 after 54 holes, and he’ll be in the final group on Sunday fronting a leaderboard with tons of talent, if not trophies.

Matt Fitzpatrick sits at -6 following an impressive 3-under 67 on Saturday. The Englishman has won seven times abroad, but never in a US event. He’s finished second twice and has 20 career Top 10’s however. He’s tied with Will Zalatoris, the 36-hole leader who fell back with a 3-over 73 on Saturday. Zalatoris has been one of the best players on Tour this year, but still doesn’t have a win in a PGA event.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Pereira is the favorite at +140 to be the winner, followed by Fitzpatrick at +330. Zalatoris checks in at +400, with Cameron Young at -5 now +800 to win. You’ll have to go all the way down to the -4 Abraham Ancer at +1800 to find a player that has won a PGA Tour event before on the leaderboard or the odds board. And he’s won exactly one (1) of them.

Following an injury-plagued 79 on Saturday, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament after his round on Saturday. He’ll finish in 79th place, but made his second-straight cut in a major this year.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live get the streaming show started at 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m until the last shot is holed. ESPN picks up the broadcast coverage from 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m, with CBS taking over from 01:00 p.m. until any potential playoff is over or trophy is presented.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.

2022 PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:35 PM Mito Pereira Matt Fitzpatrick
2:25 PM Will Zalatoris Cameron Young
2:15 PM Abraham Ancer Seamus Power
2:05 PM Justin Thomas Bubba Watson
1:55 PM Stewart Cink Webb Simpson
1:35 PM Lucas Herbert Max Homa
1:25 PM Sam Burns Gary Woodland
1:15 PM Chris Kirk Davis Riley
1:05 PM Xander Schauffele Tommy Fleetwood
12:55 PM Ryan Fox Tom Hoge
12:45 PM Adri Arnaus Rory McIlroy
12:35 PM Brendan Steele Kevin Na
12:25 PM Joaquin Niemann Cameron Smith
12:15 PM Matt Kuchar Lucas Glover
12:05 PM Laurie Canter Justin Rose
11:55 AM Aaron Wise Rickie Fowler
11:45 AM Cameron Tringale Patrick Reed
11:35 AM Tyrrell Hatton Sebastian Munoz
11:25 AM Rikuya Hoshino Russell Henley
11:15 AM K.H. Lee Shane Lowry
11:05 AM Bernd Wiesberger Talor Gooch
10:55 AM Harold Varner III Brooks Koepka
10:45 AM Brian Harman Luke List
10:25 AM Troy Merritt Adam Schenk
10:15 AM Jason Day Keegan Bradley
10:05 AM Denny McCarthy Jordan Spieth
9:55 AM Tony Finau Viktor Hovland
9:45 AM Cam Davis Hideki Matsuyama
9:35 AM Keith Mitchell Marc Leishman
9:25 AM Lanto Griffin Charl Schwartzel
9:15 AM Louis Oosthuizen Shaun Norris
9:05 AM Francesco Molinari Kramer Hickok
8:55 AM Collin Morikawa Kevin Streelman
8:45 AM Justin Harding Jon Rahm
8:36 AM Beau Hossler Si Woo Kim
8:27 AM Adam Hadwin Thomas Pieters
8:18 AM Jason Kokrak Billy Horschel
8:09 AM Robert MacIntyre Patton Kizzire
8:00 AM Maverick McNealy Sepp Straka

