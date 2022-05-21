Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship, and a golfer with exactly zero wins on the PGA Tour has a three-shot lead with 18 holes to play in a major.

Chile’s Mito Pereira sits at -9 after 54 holes, and he’ll be in the final group on Sunday fronting a leaderboard with tons of talent, if not trophies.

Matt Fitzpatrick sits at -6 following an impressive 3-under 67 on Saturday. The Englishman has won seven times abroad, but never in a US event. He’s finished second twice and has 20 career Top 10’s however. He’s tied with Will Zalatoris, the 36-hole leader who fell back with a 3-over 73 on Saturday. Zalatoris has been one of the best players on Tour this year, but still doesn’t have a win in a PGA event.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Pereira is the favorite at +140 to be the winner, followed by Fitzpatrick at +330. Zalatoris checks in at +400, with Cameron Young at -5 now +800 to win. You’ll have to go all the way down to the -4 Abraham Ancer at +1800 to find a player that has won a PGA Tour event before on the leaderboard or the odds board. And he’s won exactly one (1) of them.

Following an injury-plagued 79 on Saturday, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament after his round on Saturday. He’ll finish in 79th place, but made his second-straight cut in a major this year.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live get the streaming show started at 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m until the last shot is holed. ESPN picks up the broadcast coverage from 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m, with CBS taking over from 01:00 p.m. until any potential playoff is over or trophy is presented.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.