Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship, and a golfer with exactly zero wins on the PGA Tour has a three-shot lead with 18 holes to play in a major.
Chile’s Mito Pereira sits at -9 after 54 holes, and he’ll be in the final group on Sunday fronting a leaderboard with tons of talent, if not trophies.
Matt Fitzpatrick sits at -6 following an impressive 3-under 67 on Saturday. The Englishman has won seven times abroad, but never in a US event. He’s finished second twice and has 20 career Top 10’s however. He’s tied with Will Zalatoris, the 36-hole leader who fell back with a 3-over 73 on Saturday. Zalatoris has been one of the best players on Tour this year, but still doesn’t have a win in a PGA event.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Pereira is the favorite at +140 to be the winner, followed by Fitzpatrick at +330. Zalatoris checks in at +400, with Cameron Young at -5 now +800 to win. You’ll have to go all the way down to the -4 Abraham Ancer at +1800 to find a player that has won a PGA Tour event before on the leaderboard or the odds board. And he’s won exactly one (1) of them.
Following an injury-plagued 79 on Saturday, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament after his round on Saturday. He’ll finish in 79th place, but made his second-straight cut in a major this year.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live get the streaming show started at 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m until the last shot is holed. ESPN picks up the broadcast coverage from 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m, with CBS taking over from 01:00 p.m. until any potential playoff is over or trophy is presented.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.
2022 PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:35 PM
|Mito Pereira
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:25 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Cameron Young
|2:15 PM
|Abraham Ancer
|Seamus Power
|2:05 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Bubba Watson
|1:55 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Webb Simpson
|1:35 PM
|Lucas Herbert
|Max Homa
|1:25 PM
|Sam Burns
|Gary Woodland
|1:15 PM
|Chris Kirk
|Davis Riley
|1:05 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12:55 PM
|Ryan Fox
|Tom Hoge
|12:45 PM
|Adri Arnaus
|Rory McIlroy
|12:35 PM
|Brendan Steele
|Kevin Na
|12:25 PM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Cameron Smith
|12:15 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Lucas Glover
|12:05 PM
|Laurie Canter
|Justin Rose
|11:55 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Rickie Fowler
|11:45 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|Patrick Reed
|11:35 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Sebastian Munoz
|11:25 AM
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Russell Henley
|11:15 AM
|K.H. Lee
|Shane Lowry
|11:05 AM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Talor Gooch
|10:55 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Brooks Koepka
|10:45 AM
|Brian Harman
|Luke List
|10:25 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Schenk
|10:15 AM
|Jason Day
|Keegan Bradley
|10:05 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Jordan Spieth
|9:55 AM
|Tony Finau
|Viktor Hovland
|9:45 AM
|Cam Davis
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:35 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Marc Leishman
|9:25 AM
|Lanto Griffin
|Charl Schwartzel
|9:15 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Shaun Norris
|9:05 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Kramer Hickok
|8:55 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Kevin Streelman
|8:45 AM
|Justin Harding
|Jon Rahm
|8:36 AM
|Beau Hossler
|Si Woo Kim
|8:27 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Thomas Pieters
|8:18 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Billy Horschel
|8:09 AM
|Robert MacIntyre
|Patton Kizzire
|8:00 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Sepp Straka