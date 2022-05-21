 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Texas 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Texas 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Interstate Batteries Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, lead the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 21 with the Texas 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. For Worth, Texas will host the weekend’s event starting with practice and qualifying on Friday. The race itself is an early one and will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and it will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live.

The race is 167 laps and usually lasts just at or under two and a half hours. It’s surprising that they haven’t renamed this one after Kyle Busch because he has won this race seven times including in 2021. He should’ve won in 2020, but his victory was disqualified after a failed inspection.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

How to watch the Texas 250

Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Texas 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go or FOX Live app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2022 Texas 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Noah Gragson 9 29.542
2 Tyler Reddick 48 29.598
3 Austin Hill 21 29.611
4 Brandon Jones 19 29.637
5 Ryan Truex 18 29.684
6 Justin Allgaier 7 29.692
7 Ty Gibbs 54 29.695
8 Josh Berry 8 29.718
9 Sam Mayer 1 29.73
10 Riley Herbst 98 29.834
11 Daniel Hemric 11 29.882
12 Ryan Sieg 39 29.958
13 A.J. Allmendinger 16 29.984
14 J.J. Yeley 66 30.077
15 William Byron 88 30.078
16 Brett Moffitt 02 30.079
17 Kyle Weatherman 34 30.1
18 Stefan Parsons 45 30.176
19 Jeremy Clements 51 30.197
20 Jeb Burton 27 30.228
21 Sheldon Creed 2 30.267
22 Bayley Currey 4 30.311
23 Brandon Brown 68 30.343
24 Josh Williams 78 30.439
25 Mason Massey 91 30.443
26 Myatt Snider 31 30.571
27 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 30.646
28 Ryan Ellis 44 30.673
29 David Starr 08 30.683
30 Patrick Emerling 35 30.723
31 Ryan Vargas 6 30.759
32 Alex Labbe 36 30.788
33 Timmy Hill 13 30.832
34 Matt Mills 5 30.879
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26 30.891
36 C.J. McLaughlin 38 30.894
37 Brennan Poole 47 31.277
38 Anthony Alfredo 23 DNS
39 Landon Cassill 10 DNS

