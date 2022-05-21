How to watch the Texas 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 21 with the Texas 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. For Worth, Texas will host the weekend’s event starting with practice and qualifying on Friday. The race itself is an early one and will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and it will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live.

The race is 167 laps and usually lasts just at or under two and a half hours. It’s surprising that they haven’t renamed this one after Kyle Busch because he has won this race seven times including in 2021. He should’ve won in 2020, but his victory was disqualified after a failed inspection.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

How to watch the Texas 250

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Texas 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go or FOX Live app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup