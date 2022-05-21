What time is the 2022 Texas 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 21st with the Texas 250 (aka the SRS Distribution 250) at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live . Drivers will complete 167 laps, and the race usually lasts just under two and a half hours.

It’s surprising that they haven’t renamed this one after Kyle Busch because he has won this race seven times including in 2021. He should’ve won in 2020, but his victory was disqualified after a failed inspection. In the last three years that he has won the race, it has taken about two hours and 25 minutes for him to win.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the five best odds to win the race.