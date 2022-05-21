Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards : Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

DAZN will have its next boxing event on Saturday, May 21st. There will be a nine-bout card that will feature four title fights. The O2 Arena in Greenwich, London will host the card. Even with all of the title fights, the main event of the evening will see Joshua Buatsi will take on Craig Richards in a light heavyweight bout.

How to watch Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards

The main card is expected to start at 2 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Buatsi takes an undefeated 15-0 record into this fight. 13 of his wins have come by knockout. His last fight that went the distance came in March of 2018. Buatsi last fought in August of 2021 and took down Richard Bolotniks with an overhand right knockout in the 11th round. He is the favorite with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Richards enters this match with a 17-2-1 record. He lost to Dmitry Bivol in May of 2021 but was able to rebound with a win. Richards took down Marek Matyja in October of 2021. He won by a sixth-round knockout and it was the 10th knockout victory of his career. Richards is the underdog with +425 odds.

Full card for Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards

Main event: Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos, 10 rounds, for WBC and IBF women's junior welterweight titles

Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski, 12 rounds, heavyweight, WBC silver bridgerweight title

Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, WBA continental super lightweight title

Ellie Scotney vs. Maria Cecilia Roman, 10 rounds, WBA intercontinental women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Piotr Podlucki, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges vs. Robert Baltaru, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov, 4 rounds, welterweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitri Trenel, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Odds

Moneyline

Buatsi: -600

Richards: +425

