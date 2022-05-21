Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

DAZN will have its next boxing event on Saturday, May 21st. The O2 Arena in Greenwich, London will host the card. There will be a nine-bout card that will feature four title fights. One of the title fights will see Chantelle Cameron taking on Victoria Noelia Bustos for the WBC and IBF world women’s super lightweight titles. This match is the co-main event and will be the second to last fight of the night.

How to watch Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos

The main card is expected to start at 2 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Since this fight comes before the main event, look for it to start roughly around 4:30 p.m. ET.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Cameron enters this fight with an undefeated 15-0 record with eight knockouts to her credit. Her last fight went the distance as she picked up the unanimous decision win against Mary McGee in October of 2021. She is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -3000 odds.

Bustos heads into this match with a 23-6 record. She last lost in November of 2019 and has won her last four fights. She is fighting on short notice as her last bout was in March of this year. Bustos won by majority decision against Erica Alvarez. She is a large underdog with +1100 odds.

Full card for Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos

Main event: Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos, 10 rounds, for WBC and IBF women's junior welterweight titles

Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski, 12 rounds, heavyweight, WBC silver bridgerweight title

Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Javier Molina, 10 rounds, WBA continental super lightweight title

Ellie Scotney vs. Maria Cecilia Roman, 10 rounds, WBA intercontinental women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Piotr Podlucki, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges vs. Robert Baltaru, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov, 4 rounds, welterweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitri Trenel, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Odds

Moneyline

Cameron: -3000

Bustos: +1100

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.