David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Showtime Boxing returns on Saturday, May 21st. The Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona will host the 11-bout card. The main card is expected to start at 10 p.m. ET, with the ringwalks for the main event tentatively scheduled for midnight. That is subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding the main event. To cap off the evening, David Benavidez will face David Lemieux for the Interim WBC World super middleweight title. This boxing event is only available on Showtime.

Benavidez enters with an undefeated 25-0 record and has 22 victories by knockout. He has won his last five fights by knockout. Most recently, he took on Kyrone Davis in November of 2021. Benavidez won when Davis’ corner called for a stoppage in the seventh round. He is a heavy favorite with -1600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lemieux heads into this bout with a 43-4 record. 36 of his 43 career wins have come by knockout. His last loss came in December of 2017 and he has won his last five fights. Most recently, Lemieux defeated David Zegarra in June of last year by second-round knockout. He is the underdog in this fight with +850 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To watch David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux