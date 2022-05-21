Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for middleweight bout

Top Rank boxing will have its next boxing event on Saturday, May 21st. There are 11 bouts scheduled for the card with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main event of the night will see Janibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum squaring off for the interim WBO heavyweight title. Ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, but they are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard. The event will air on ESPN+ in the U.S. and the Top Rank Youtube channel in the UK.

Alimkhanuly heads into this match with an undefeated 11-0 record. He has seven victories by knockout including his last five wins. Most recently, he secured the eighth-round knockout against Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam in November of 2021. Alimkhanuly is the heavy favorite with -1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dignum is also undefeated and enters this fight with a 14-0-1 record. Eight of his 14 wins have come by knockout. Most recently, Dignum knocked out Grant Dennis in the sixth round of their match back in February of this year, He is the underdog with +750 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum