Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

UFC Fight Night will be held Saturday, May 21st from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight bout with Holm coming in as the favorite to win the final fight of the night. The prelims are scheduled to get started at 4:00 p.m. ET with the main event slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds UFC Fight Night

Main card

#2 Holly Holm (-240) vs. # 5 Ketlen Vieira (+185), Bantamweight

#14 Santiago Ponzinibbio (+100) vs. Michel Pereira (-120); Welterweights

Chidi Njokuani (-240) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+195); Middleweights

Eryk Anders (+160) vs. Park Jun-yong (-205); Middleweights

Polyana Viana (+100) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-120); Strawweights

Preliminary card

Jailton Almeida (-675) vs. Parker Porter (+475); Heavyweights

Joseph Holmes (-195) vs. Alen Amedovski (+165); Middleweights

Omar Morales (-150) vs. Uros Medic (+130); Lightweights

Jonathan Martinez (-210) vs. Vince Morales (+175); Bantamweights

Chase Hooper (+150) vs. Felipe Colares (-170); Featherweights

Elise Reed (-155) vs. Sam Hughes (+135); Strawweights

