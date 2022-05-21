 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

UFC Vegas 55 comes to you live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 21. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC Fight Night Holm v Aldana Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night will be held Saturday, May 21st from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight bout with Holm coming in as the favorite to win the final fight of the night. The prelims are scheduled to get started at 4:00 p.m. ET with the main event slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds UFC Fight Night

Main card

  • #2 Holly Holm (-240) vs. # 5 Ketlen Vieira (+185), Bantamweight
  • #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio (+100) vs. Michel Pereira (-120); Welterweights
  • Chidi Njokuani (-240) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+195); Middleweights
  • Eryk Anders (+160) vs. Park Jun-yong (-205); Middleweights
  • Polyana Viana (+100) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-120); Strawweights

Preliminary card

  • Jailton Almeida (-675) vs. Parker Porter (+475); Heavyweights
  • Joseph Holmes (-195) vs. Alen Amedovski (+165); Middleweights
  • Omar Morales (-150) vs. Uros Medic (+130); Lightweights
  • Jonathan Martinez (-210) vs. Vince Morales (+175); Bantamweights
  • Chase Hooper (+150) vs. Felipe Colares (-170); Featherweights
  • Elise Reed (-155) vs. Sam Hughes (+135); Strawweights

