USFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 6

Week 6 of the USFL season will get underway in Birmingham, AL, on Saturday as the upstart spring league dives into the second half of the regular season.

The action will get started on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC as the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) battle the Philadelphia Stars (2-3). The Bandits were able to pull ahead late for a 27-20 victory over the Panthers last Friday while the Stars suffered a 30-17 loss to the Stallions on Sunday. The Bandits enter this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The night matchup on Saturday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will feature the Birmingham Stallions (5-0) face the Michigan Panthers (1-4). The Stallions will try to remain the only undefeated team in the league and will face a Panthers team trying to end a two-game losing streak. The Stallions enter as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday’s schedule will kick off at 12 p.m. ET with the New Orleans Breakers (3-2) battling the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) on FS1. The Maulers scored a go-ahead touchdown with four seconds left to pick up a 21-20 victory over the Gamblers last Sunday, their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Breakers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Generals last Saturday. The Breakers are a heavy eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The week then will conclude on Sunday with a 4 p.m. ET showdown between the Houston Gamblers (1-4) and New Jersey Generals (4-1) on Fox. The Gamblers are trying to end a four-game losing streak while the Generals will try to create even more separation at the top of the North Division standings. The Generals enter as a seven-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

USFL schedule: Week 6

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET — Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars — NBC

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET — Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions — NBC

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET — Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers — FS1

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET — Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals — Fox