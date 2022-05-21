Full list of odds for Week 6 of the USFL season

We’ve entered the second half of the USFL regular season schedule and as usual, we have four intriguing matchups on tap for the weekend.

The most competitive game of the weekend should be Saturday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Philadelphia Stars at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are trying to maintain their spots near the top of their respective divisions. The Bandits enter as a slight 2.5-point favorite and this projects to be the highest scoring matchup of the weekend with a total of 39.5.

Another point of intrigue will be seeing if the Birmingham Stallions can remain undefeated and they’ll be matched up with the Michigan Panthers on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Stallions are a 6.5-point favorite at Protective Stadium.

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 6 of the USFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bandits vs. Stars

Point spread: Bandits -2.5

Total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bandits -145, Stars +125

Panthers vs. Stallions

Point spread: Stallions -6.5

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Stallions -275, Panthers +220

Maulers vs. Breakers

Point spread: Breakers -8

Total: 36

Moneyline: Breakers -380, Maulers +290

Gamblers vs. Generals

Point spread: Generals -7

Total: 39

Moneyline: Generals -290, Gamblers +230

