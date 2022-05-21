USFL TV schedule for Week 6 in 2022 USFL season

Week 6 of the USFL season will get underway in Birmingham, AL, on Saturday as the upstart spring league dives into the second half of the regular season.

The action will get started on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC as the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) battle the Philadelphia Stars (2-3). This projects to be the most competitive game of the weekend as the Bandits enter as a slight 2.5-favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The night matchup on Saturday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will feature the Birmingham Stallions (5-0) face the Michigan Panthers (1-4). The Stallions are trying to remain the only undefeated team in the upstart league.

Sunday’s schedule will kick off at 12 p.m. ET with the New Orleans Breakers (3-2) battling the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) on FS1. The week then will conclude right afterwards with a 4 p.m. ET showdown between the Houston Gamblers (1-4) and New Jersey Generals (4-1) on Fox.

USFL TV schedule: Week 6

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET — Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars — NBC

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET — Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions — NBC

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET — Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers — FS1

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET — Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals — Fox