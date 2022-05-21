 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 6 USFL standings

We discuss the USFL standings ahead of the Week 6 games.

By BenHall1
Birmingham Stallions quarterback Alex McGough (2) throws against the Tampa Bay Bandits during the first half at Protective Stadium.&nbsp; Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 of the USFL season is almost here. We’ve got a total of 10 games in the regular season, and then the Top 2 teams from each division will head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

In the South Division, the Birmingham Stallions are in first place with a 5-0 record. They’ve outscored their opponents 129-92. So far, they have had the best offense by far. The New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits are tied for second place in the South. They both have a 3-2 record.

In the North Division, the New Jersey Generals are in first place with a 4-1 record. After losing their first game to the Stallions 28-24 on a late touchdown, they have won four straight games. The Generals are the only team in the North with a record above .500. It looks like a good chance the Stallions and Generals could meet in the championship in Canton.

USFL Week 6 standings

NORTH W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK
1 4-1 0.800 106 80 2-0 2-1 3-0 W4
2 2-3 0.400 106 125 1-2 1-1 2-1 L1
3 1-4 0.200 87 80 1-2 0-2 1-2 L2
4 1-4 0.200 60 112 0-2 1-2 0-3 W1
SOUTH W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK
1 5-0 1.000 129 92 2-0 3-0 3-0 W5
2 3-2 0.600 110 85 2-1 1-1 2-1 L1
3 3-2 0.600 84 99 1-1 2-1 1-2 W1
4 1-4 0.200 107 116 0-3 1-1 0-3 L4

