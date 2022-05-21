Week 6 USFL standings

Week 6 of the USFL season is almost here. We’ve got a total of 10 games in the regular season, and then the Top 2 teams from each division will head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

In the South Division, the Birmingham Stallions are in first place with a 5-0 record. They’ve outscored their opponents 129-92. So far, they have had the best offense by far. The New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits are tied for second place in the South. They both have a 3-2 record.

In the North Division, the New Jersey Generals are in first place with a 4-1 record. After losing their first game to the Stallions 28-24 on a late touchdown, they have won four straight games. The Generals are the only team in the North with a record above .500. It looks like a good chance the Stallions and Generals could meet in the championship in Canton.