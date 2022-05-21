How to watch, what to watch for Bandits vs. Stars in Week 6 of 2022 USFL season

The Tampa Bay Bandits and Philadelphia Stars square off on Saturday with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama and will be on NBC and Peacock.

With five weeks remaining in the season, the Bandits are tied for second place in the South Division with the New Orleans Breakers. But the Breakers hold the tie breaker because of their divisional record. Jordan Ta’amu has been one of the top quarterbacks in the USFL and that was expected. In five games, he’s thrown for 843 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. They have the second least points scored this season. Offensive minded Todd Haley will have to get the offense going if he wants to get into the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Stars are currently in second place in the North Division with a 2-3 record. If the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs. While they are decent offensively, they really struggle on defense. Channing Stribling is tied for the most interceptions in the league with four, but they’ve allowed 125 points this year which is the most this season.

How to watch Bandits vs. Stars

Game date: Saturday, May 21

Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app or Peacock, Peacock App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Bandits -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline odds: Bandits -145, Stars +125

Best bet: Bandits -2.5

This is the perfect game for the Bandits offense to get going. Ta’amu is coming off his best game where he threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Against a struggling defense, look for a big Bandits win in this one.

