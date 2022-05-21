How to watch, what to watch for Panthers vs. Stallions in Week 6 of 2022 USFL season

The Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions square off on Saturday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama and will be on NBC and Peacock.

Shea Patterson was the first pick in the USFL Draft back in February. He’s struggled a bit so far this season. In four starts, Patterson has thrown for 734 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. After his worst game of the season by far in Week 4, Patterson threw for 304 yards and one touchdowns with one interception. Another player who’s been great for the Panthers is Reggie Corbin. He’s rushed for 337 yards this season which ranks third in the USFL. Coming off a 157 yards game, look for the Panthers to get him involved some more.

The Birmingham Stallions are in first place with a 5-0 record of the South Division. They’ve outscored their opponents 129-92. So far, they have had the best offense by far. Their quarterback situation has been odd as Alex McGough and J’Mar Smith have split time. McGough was their 1st round pick, while Smith was drafted in the 12th round. Smith has played much better than McGough and should be their starter moving forward. In four games and two starts, Smith has thrown for 784 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions.

How to watch Panthers vs. Stallions

Game date: Saturday, May 21

Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app or Peacock, Peacock App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Stallions -6.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline odds: Stallions -275, Panthers +220

Best bet: Over 37.5 (-110)

Both of these teams have the ability to score a ton of points and have done so lately. This was a pretty simple pick for me as I think both teams score 20+ in this one. The Stallions are the better team but 6.5 points is a lot. While the Panthers have been one of the best teams defensively, they will have their hands full in this matchup.

