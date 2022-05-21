 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch for 2022 All-Star Open, All-Star Race, elimination bracket via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s 2022 Open Race qualifying on Saturday, May 21 at Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is hosting its annual All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, and Saturday will feature a busy day of qualifying. The event features three different qualifying races starting at 7:35 p.m. ET and running until approximately 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The race field is determined through a handful of options. 20 drivers gained entry by virtue of winning a points race in 2021 or 2022, winning a previous All-Star Race, or if they won a Cup Series Championship. For the latter two options, they must be full-time drivers this season. After that, three drivers will gain entry for winning the two stages and the checkered flag at Sunday’s Open race. The final entry spot will be determined by fan vote.

For the Open and All-Star races, there will be qualifying runs on Saturday. For the Open race, qualifying will consist of a traditional format with single-car, single-lap qualifying in reverse order of 2022 owner points. For the 20 drivers currently in the All-Star race field, there will be two rounds. The first round will have drivers run a single lap in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points. The top-eight qualifiers in the first round will transfer to a head-to-head elimination bracket. Those eight will work their way down until the final two compete for the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the 2022 Open, All-Star Race, and elimination bracket

Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 7:35 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

All-Star Open entry list

2022 NASCAR Open Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Dillon 3
2 Corey LaJoie 7
3 Tyler Reddick 8
4 Garrett Smithley 15
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Harrison Burton 21
7 Justin Haley 31
8 Todd Gilliland 38
9 Cole Custer 41
10 Ty Dillon 42
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
13 Cody Ware 51
14 Landon Cassill 77
15 BJ Mcleod 78
16 Daniel Suarez 99

All-Star Race entry list

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Kevin Harvick 4
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Brad Keselowski 6
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Aric Almirola 10
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Chase Briscoe 14
11 A.J. Allmendinger 16
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
14 Christopher Bell 20
15 Joey Logano 22
16 Bubba Wallace 23
17 William Byron 24
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Kurt Busch 45
20 Alex Bowman 48

