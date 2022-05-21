NASCAR qualifying: How to watch for 2022 All-Star Open, All-Star Race, elimination bracket via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is hosting its annual All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, and Saturday will feature a busy day of qualifying. The event features three different qualifying races starting at 7:35 p.m. ET and running until approximately 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The race field is determined through a handful of options. 20 drivers gained entry by virtue of winning a points race in 2021 or 2022, winning a previous All-Star Race, or if they won a Cup Series Championship. For the latter two options, they must be full-time drivers this season. After that, three drivers will gain entry for winning the two stages and the checkered flag at Sunday’s Open race. The final entry spot will be determined by fan vote.

For the Open and All-Star races, there will be qualifying runs on Saturday. For the Open race, qualifying will consist of a traditional format with single-car, single-lap qualifying in reverse order of 2022 owner points. For the 20 drivers currently in the All-Star race field, there will be two rounds. The first round will have drivers run a single lap in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points. The top-eight qualifiers in the first round will transfer to a head-to-head elimination bracket. Those eight will work their way down until the final two compete for the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the 2022 Open, All-Star Race, and elimination bracket

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 7:35 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

All-Star Open entry list

2022 NASCAR Open Entry List Pos. Driver Car # Pos. Driver Car # 1 Austin Dillon 3 2 Corey LaJoie 7 3 Tyler Reddick 8 4 Garrett Smithley 15 5 Chris Buescher 17 6 Harrison Burton 21 7 Justin Haley 31 8 Todd Gilliland 38 9 Cole Custer 41 10 Ty Dillon 42 11 Erik Jones 43 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 Cody Ware 51 14 Landon Cassill 77 15 BJ Mcleod 78 16 Daniel Suarez 99

All-Star Race entry list