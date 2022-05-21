NASCAR qualifying: How to watch for 2022 All-Star Open, All-Star Race, elimination bracket via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is hosting its annual All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, and Saturday will feature a busy day of qualifying. The event features three different qualifying races starting at 7:35 p.m. ET and running until approximately 9 p.m. ET on FS1.
The race field is determined through a handful of options. 20 drivers gained entry by virtue of winning a points race in 2021 or 2022, winning a previous All-Star Race, or if they won a Cup Series Championship. For the latter two options, they must be full-time drivers this season. After that, three drivers will gain entry for winning the two stages and the checkered flag at Sunday’s Open race. The final entry spot will be determined by fan vote.
For the Open and All-Star races, there will be qualifying runs on Saturday. For the Open race, qualifying will consist of a traditional format with single-car, single-lap qualifying in reverse order of 2022 owner points. For the 20 drivers currently in the All-Star race field, there will be two rounds. The first round will have drivers run a single lap in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points. The top-eight qualifiers in the first round will transfer to a head-to-head elimination bracket. Those eight will work their way down until the final two compete for the pole position.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the 2022 Open, All-Star Race, and elimination bracket
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 7:35 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
All-Star Open entry list
2022 NASCAR Open Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Austin Dillon
|3
|2
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|4
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|5
|Chris Buescher
|17
|6
|Harrison Burton
|21
|7
|Justin Haley
|31
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|9
|Cole Custer
|41
|10
|Ty Dillon
|42
|11
|Erik Jones
|43
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|13
|Cody Ware
|51
|14
|Landon Cassill
|77
|15
|BJ Mcleod
|78
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
All-Star Race entry list
2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|11
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|15
|Joey Logano
|22
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|17
|William Byron
|24
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|19
|Kurt Busch
|45
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48