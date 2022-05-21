 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for 2022 Open, All-Star Races

The 2022 All-Star Race takes place on Saturday, May 21 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series competition takes a break this weekend, but drivers will still be competing. The circuit is at the Texas Motor Speedway for the annual All-Star Race, which will net the winner a $1 million prize.

The All-Star Race weekend is one of the more complicated weekends on the Cup Series schedule. The race does not feature the entire field of full-time drivers, but rather there are different ways to qualify. 20 drivers have already qualified for the field through Cup Series race wins, season-long titles, and previous All-Star Race wins. The rest of the field will be filled with three drivers from the preceding Open race and the top vote-getter not already in the race.

The starting lineups for Sunday’s Open and All-Star Race will be mostly settled on Saturday evening on FS1. Qualifying for the Open Race starts at approximately 7:35 p.m. ET and features single-car, single-lap qualifying in reverse order of 2022 owner points. All-Star Race qualifying starts at approximately 7:55 p.m. and features a single lap in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points with the top-eight qualifiers advancing to a head-to-head elimination bracket to determine the pole position.

That’s a lot of qualifying going on Saturday evening. Below are the two entry lists. We’ll be updating the lineups

Open entry list

2022 NASCAR Open Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Dillon 3
2 Corey LaJoie 7
3 Tyler Reddick 8
4 Garrett Smithley 15
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Harrison Burton 21
7 Justin Haley 31
8 Todd Gilliland 38
9 Cole Custer 41
10 Ty Dillon 42
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
13 Cody Ware 51
14 Landon Cassill 77
15 BJ Mcleod 78
16 Daniel Suarez 99

All-Star entry list

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Kevin Harvick 4
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Brad Keselowski 6
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Aric Almirola 10
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Chase Briscoe 14
11 A.J. Allmendinger 16
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
14 Christopher Bell 20
15 Joey Logano 22
16 Bubba Wallace 23
17 William Byron 24
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Kurt Busch 45
20 Alex Bowman 48

