NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for 2022 Open, All-Star Races

The NASCAR Cup Series competition takes a break this weekend, but drivers will still be competing. The circuit is at the Texas Motor Speedway for the annual All-Star Race, which will net the winner a $1 million prize.
The All-Star Race weekend is one of the more complicated weekends on the Cup Series schedule. The race does not feature the entire field of full-time drivers, but rather there are different ways to qualify. 20 drivers have already qualified for the field through Cup Series race wins, season-long titles, and previous All-Star Race wins. The rest of the field will be filled with three drivers from the preceding Open race and the top vote-getter not already in the race.
The starting lineups for Sunday’s Open and All-Star Race will be mostly settled on Saturday evening on FS1. Qualifying for the Open Race starts at approximately 7:35 p.m. ET and features single-car, single-lap qualifying in reverse order of 2022 owner points. All-Star Race qualifying starts at approximately 7:55 p.m. and features a single lap in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points with the top-eight qualifiers advancing to a head-to-head elimination bracket to determine the pole position.
That’s a lot of qualifying going on Saturday evening. Below are the two entry lists. We’ll be updating the lineups
Open entry list
2022 NASCAR Open Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Austin Dillon
|3
|2
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|4
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|5
|Chris Buescher
|17
|6
|Harrison Burton
|21
|7
|Justin Haley
|31
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|9
|Cole Custer
|41
|10
|Ty Dillon
|42
|11
|Erik Jones
|43
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|13
|Cody Ware
|51
|14
|Landon Cassill
|77
|15
|BJ Mcleod
|78
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
All-Star entry list
2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|11
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|15
|Joey Logano
|22
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|17
|William Byron
|24
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|19
|Kurt Busch
|45
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48