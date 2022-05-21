How to watch 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 French Open gets underway on Sunday, May 22 in Paris, France, it will air starting Sunday morning in the United States. The Tennis Channel, NBC, and Peacock will air the entirety of the tournament across its network of channels starting on Sunday morning in the US and through its encore presentation of the men’s championship on Sunday, June 5.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic is the favorite in the men’s draw (+210), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Djokovic was barred from playing the year’s first grand slam, the Australian Open, because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. However, Djokovic was cleared to compete at Roland Garros once France dropped most of its pandemic restrictions in March.

Djokovic, who has won the French Open twice during his legendary career, dropped the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas last year before sweeping the next three sets with relative ease.

The best clay-court player ever, Rafael Nadal, has the third-best odds (+400). The 13-time winner of the Coupe des Mousquetaires has continued to be impacted by injuries, and most recently suffered a stress fracture in a rib a couple of months ago. Tsitsipas has the fourth-best odds (+450)

But the story of the men’s draw is the new phenom on the block: Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+225). The 19-year-old Spaniard is already the No. 6 men’s player in the world. He has won four titles this year, including this month’s Madrid Open, during which he became the first person ever to defeat Nadal and Djokovic on clay in consecutive matches — and he did it on back-to-back days. Garfia is the first teenager to be ranked in the men’s top 10 since Great Britain’s Andy Murray in 2007.

There’s another rising star on the women’s side, and she has been absolutely dominating the competition. Poland’s Iga Swiatek will begin the French Open on a five-tournament winning streak; The 20-year-old hasn’t lost a match since February and, in April, became the youngest No. 1-ranked woman in almost 20 years. Swiatek is already a well-known figure in Paris after her incredible run to winning the 2020 French Open as a 19-year-old. She didn’t drop a set in the entire tournament and didn’t lose more than four games in any set.

Swiatek (-110) is this year’s heavy favorite, in front of Tunisia Ons Jabeur (+1200), who lost to Swiatek in the final of last week’s Italian Open, 6-2, 6-2. Former No. 1 and 2018 French Open champ Simona Halep has the third-best odds (+1300). 18-year-old American Coco Gauff is listed at +2000. Her quarterfinal finish at last year’s French Open is the furthest she has advanced as a singles competitor at any grand slam in her very young career.