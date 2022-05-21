 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open 2022: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for the 2022 French Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the men’s bracket winner.

By Nick Simon
French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2021. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2022 French Open Championship is set to take begin this weekend from Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The men’s singles tournament will begin on Sunday, May 22 and will conclude with the championship round on Sunday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Current odds for the tournament are available on DraftKings Sportsbook and reigning champion Novak Djokovic enters as a +210 favorite to repeat. Ranked No. 1 in the ATP Tour rankings, he has some momentum heading into Paris after winning the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome this past week. A victory here would give him 21 career Grand Slam wins, tying Rafael Nadal for most all time.

Right behind Djokovic with +225 odds to win is Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who is seeking his first career Grand Slam victory. The 19-year-old upstart from Spain already has four tournament victories this season. Right behind him is his fellow countryman in the aforementioned Nadal, who has the third-highest odds at +400. On top trying to create some separation between himself and Djokovic for most Grand Slams, he’s also trying his record number of French Open victories to 14.

Other notable odds includes 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas being listed at +450, No. 2 ranked Daniil Medvedev being listed at +4000, and No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev coming in at +2800.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 French Open from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 French Open Men’s Championship Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Novak Djokovic +210
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia +225
Rafael Nadal +400
Stefanos Tsitsipas +450
Casper Ruud +1800
Alexander Zverev +2800
Jannik Sinner +2800
Andrey Rublev +3500
Miomir Kecmanovic +3500
Daniil Medvedev +4000
Felix Auger-Aliassime +5000
Taylor Fritz +6500
Diego Schwartzman +6500
Lorenzo Musetti +6500
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +6500
Denis Shapovalov +6500
Alex De Minaur +8000
Pablo Carreno Busta +8000
Dominic Thiem +8000
Aslan Karatsev +8000
Cameron Norrie +10000
Sebastian Korda +10000
Hubert Hurkacz +10000
Botic Van De Zandschulp +10000
Karen Khachanov +10000
Fabio Fognini +10000
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +10000
Denis Kudla +10000
Sebastian Baez +10000
David Goffin +10000
Stan Wawrinka +10000
Reilly Opelka +10000
Francisco Cerundolo +13000
Lorenzo Sonego +13000
Christian Garin +15000
Grigor Dimitrov +15000
Emil Ruusuvuori +15000
John Isner +15000
Filip Krajinovic +15000
Marin Cilic +15000
Nikoloz Basilashvili +15000
Frances Tiafoe +20000
Ilya Ivashka +20000
Daniel Evans +20000
Tommy Paul +20000
Alexander Bublik +20000
Dusan Lajovic +20000
Jenson Brooksby +20000
Maxime Cressy +20000
Tallon Griekspoor +20000
Ugo Humbert +20000
Thanasi Kokkiinakis +20000
Albert Ramos - Vinolas +20000
Pedro Martinez +20000
Adrian Mannarino +20000
Marton Fucsovics +20000
Richard Gasquet +20000
Roberto Carballes Baena +25000
Laslo Djere +30000
Federico Delbonis +30000
Pablo Andujar +30000
Alex Molcan +30000
Marcos Giron +30000
Bernabe Zapata Miralles +30000
Marco Cecchinato +30000
Lloyd Harris +30000
Jiri Vesely +30000
Benoit Paire +30000
Jule Niemeier +30000
Borna Coric +30000
Oscar Otte +30000
Jaume Munar +30000
Hugo Gaston +30000
Federico Coria +30000
Corentin Moutet +30000
Arthur Rinderknech +30000
Lucas Pouille +30000
Mackenzie McDonald +40000
Michael Mmoh +50000
Manuel Guinard +50000
Kamil Majchrzak +50000
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga +50000
Zdenek Kolar +50000
John Millman +50000
Tomas Martin Etcheverry +50000
Aljaz Bedene +50000
Yoshihito Nishioka +50000
Benjamin Bonzi +50000
Taro Daniel +50000
Quentin Halys +50000
Attila Balazs +50000
Ricardas Berankis +50000
Alejandro Tabilo +50000
Peter Gojowczyk +50000
Hugo Dellien +50000
Pablo Cuevas +50000
Henri Laaksonen +50000
Gilles Simon +50000
Alexei Popyrin +50000
Christopher O'Connell +50000
James Duckworth +50000
Gregoire Barrere +50000
Daniel Altmaier +50000
Facundo Bagnis +50000
Jordan Thompson +50000
Carlos Taberner +50000
Soonwoo Kwon +50000
Brandon Nakashima +50000
Borna Gojo +50000
Jiri Lehecka +50000
Mikael Ymer +50000

