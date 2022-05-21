French Open 2022: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The 2022 French Open Championship is set to take begin this weekend from Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The men’s singles tournament will begin on Sunday, May 22 and will conclude with the championship round on Sunday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Current odds for the tournament are available on DraftKings Sportsbook and reigning champion Novak Djokovic enters as a +210 favorite to repeat. Ranked No. 1 in the ATP Tour rankings, he has some momentum heading into Paris after winning the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome this past week. A victory here would give him 21 career Grand Slam wins, tying Rafael Nadal for most all time.

Right behind Djokovic with +225 odds to win is Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who is seeking his first career Grand Slam victory. The 19-year-old upstart from Spain already has four tournament victories this season. Right behind him is his fellow countryman in the aforementioned Nadal, who has the third-highest odds at +400. On top trying to create some separation between himself and Djokovic for most Grand Slams, he’s also trying his record number of French Open victories to 14.

Other notable odds includes 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas being listed at +450, No. 2 ranked Daniil Medvedev being listed at +4000, and No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev coming in at +2800.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 French Open from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 French Open Men’s Championship Odds Player Odds Player Odds Novak Djokovic +210 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia +225 Rafael Nadal +400 Stefanos Tsitsipas +450 Casper Ruud +1800 Alexander Zverev +2800 Jannik Sinner +2800 Andrey Rublev +3500 Miomir Kecmanovic +3500 Daniil Medvedev +4000 Felix Auger-Aliassime +5000 Taylor Fritz +6500 Diego Schwartzman +6500 Lorenzo Musetti +6500 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +6500 Denis Shapovalov +6500 Alex De Minaur +8000 Pablo Carreno Busta +8000 Dominic Thiem +8000 Aslan Karatsev +8000 Cameron Norrie +10000 Sebastian Korda +10000 Hubert Hurkacz +10000 Botic Van De Zandschulp +10000 Karen Khachanov +10000 Fabio Fognini +10000 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +10000 Denis Kudla +10000 Sebastian Baez +10000 David Goffin +10000 Stan Wawrinka +10000 Reilly Opelka +10000 Francisco Cerundolo +13000 Lorenzo Sonego +13000 Christian Garin +15000 Grigor Dimitrov +15000 Emil Ruusuvuori +15000 John Isner +15000 Filip Krajinovic +15000 Marin Cilic +15000 Nikoloz Basilashvili +15000 Frances Tiafoe +20000 Ilya Ivashka +20000 Daniel Evans +20000 Tommy Paul +20000 Alexander Bublik +20000 Dusan Lajovic +20000 Jenson Brooksby +20000 Maxime Cressy +20000 Tallon Griekspoor +20000 Ugo Humbert +20000 Thanasi Kokkiinakis +20000 Albert Ramos - Vinolas +20000 Pedro Martinez +20000 Adrian Mannarino +20000 Marton Fucsovics +20000 Richard Gasquet +20000 Roberto Carballes Baena +25000 Laslo Djere +30000 Federico Delbonis +30000 Pablo Andujar +30000 Alex Molcan +30000 Marcos Giron +30000 Bernabe Zapata Miralles +30000 Marco Cecchinato +30000 Lloyd Harris +30000 Jiri Vesely +30000 Benoit Paire +30000 Jule Niemeier +30000 Borna Coric +30000 Oscar Otte +30000 Jaume Munar +30000 Hugo Gaston +30000 Federico Coria +30000 Corentin Moutet +30000 Arthur Rinderknech +30000 Lucas Pouille +30000 Mackenzie McDonald +40000 Michael Mmoh +50000 Manuel Guinard +50000 Kamil Majchrzak +50000 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga +50000 Zdenek Kolar +50000 John Millman +50000 Tomas Martin Etcheverry +50000 Aljaz Bedene +50000 Yoshihito Nishioka +50000 Benjamin Bonzi +50000 Taro Daniel +50000 Quentin Halys +50000 Attila Balazs +50000 Ricardas Berankis +50000 Alejandro Tabilo +50000 Peter Gojowczyk +50000 Hugo Dellien +50000 Pablo Cuevas +50000 Henri Laaksonen +50000 Gilles Simon +50000 Alexei Popyrin +50000 Christopher O'Connell +50000 James Duckworth +50000 Gregoire Barrere +50000 Daniel Altmaier +50000 Facundo Bagnis +50000 Jordan Thompson +50000 Carlos Taberner +50000 Soonwoo Kwon +50000 Brandon Nakashima +50000 Borna Gojo +50000 Jiri Lehecka +50000 Mikael Ymer +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.