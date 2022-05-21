French Open 2022: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The 2022 French Open Championship is set to take begin this weekend from Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The men’s singles tournament will begin on Sunday, May 22 and will conclude with the championship round on Sunday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Current odds for the tournament are available on DraftKings Sportsbook and reigning champion Novak Djokovic enters as a +210 favorite to repeat. Ranked No. 1 in the ATP Tour rankings, he has some momentum heading into Paris after winning the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome this past week. A victory here would give him 21 career Grand Slam wins, tying Rafael Nadal for most all time.
Right behind Djokovic with +225 odds to win is Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who is seeking his first career Grand Slam victory. The 19-year-old upstart from Spain already has four tournament victories this season. Right behind him is his fellow countryman in the aforementioned Nadal, who has the third-highest odds at +400. On top trying to create some separation between himself and Djokovic for most Grand Slams, he’s also trying his record number of French Open victories to 14.
Other notable odds includes 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas being listed at +450, No. 2 ranked Daniil Medvedev being listed at +4000, and No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev coming in at +2800.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 French Open from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 French Open Men’s Championship Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Novak Djokovic
|+210
|Carlos Alcaraz Garfia
|+225
|Rafael Nadal
|+400
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+450
|Casper Ruud
|+1800
|Alexander Zverev
|+2800
|Jannik Sinner
|+2800
|Andrey Rublev
|+3500
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+3500
|Daniil Medvedev
|+4000
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+5000
|Taylor Fritz
|+6500
|Diego Schwartzman
|+6500
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+6500
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+6500
|Denis Shapovalov
|+6500
|Alex De Minaur
|+8000
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|+8000
|Dominic Thiem
|+8000
|Aslan Karatsev
|+8000
|Cameron Norrie
|+10000
|Sebastian Korda
|+10000
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+10000
|Botic Van De Zandschulp
|+10000
|Karen Khachanov
|+10000
|Fabio Fognini
|+10000
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+10000
|Denis Kudla
|+10000
|Sebastian Baez
|+10000
|David Goffin
|+10000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+10000
|Reilly Opelka
|+10000
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+13000
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+13000
|Christian Garin
|+15000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+15000
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|+15000
|John Isner
|+15000
|Filip Krajinovic
|+15000
|Marin Cilic
|+15000
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|+15000
|Frances Tiafoe
|+20000
|Ilya Ivashka
|+20000
|Daniel Evans
|+20000
|Tommy Paul
|+20000
|Alexander Bublik
|+20000
|Dusan Lajovic
|+20000
|Jenson Brooksby
|+20000
|Maxime Cressy
|+20000
|Tallon Griekspoor
|+20000
|Ugo Humbert
|+20000
|Thanasi Kokkiinakis
|+20000
|Albert Ramos - Vinolas
|+20000
|Pedro Martinez
|+20000
|Adrian Mannarino
|+20000
|Marton Fucsovics
|+20000
|Richard Gasquet
|+20000
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|+25000
|Laslo Djere
|+30000
|Federico Delbonis
|+30000
|Pablo Andujar
|+30000
|Alex Molcan
|+30000
|Marcos Giron
|+30000
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|+30000
|Marco Cecchinato
|+30000
|Lloyd Harris
|+30000
|Jiri Vesely
|+30000
|Benoit Paire
|+30000
|Jule Niemeier
|+30000
|Borna Coric
|+30000
|Oscar Otte
|+30000
|Jaume Munar
|+30000
|Hugo Gaston
|+30000
|Federico Coria
|+30000
|Corentin Moutet
|+30000
|Arthur Rinderknech
|+30000
|Lucas Pouille
|+30000
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+40000
|Michael Mmoh
|+50000
|Manuel Guinard
|+50000
|Kamil Majchrzak
|+50000
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|+50000
|Zdenek Kolar
|+50000
|John Millman
|+50000
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+50000
|Aljaz Bedene
|+50000
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|+50000
|Benjamin Bonzi
|+50000
|Taro Daniel
|+50000
|Quentin Halys
|+50000
|Attila Balazs
|+50000
|Ricardas Berankis
|+50000
|Alejandro Tabilo
|+50000
|Peter Gojowczyk
|+50000
|Hugo Dellien
|+50000
|Pablo Cuevas
|+50000
|Henri Laaksonen
|+50000
|Gilles Simon
|+50000
|Alexei Popyrin
|+50000
|Christopher O'Connell
|+50000
|James Duckworth
|+50000
|Gregoire Barrere
|+50000
|Daniel Altmaier
|+50000
|Facundo Bagnis
|+50000
|Jordan Thompson
|+50000
|Carlos Taberner
|+50000
|Soonwoo Kwon
|+50000
|Brandon Nakashima
|+50000
|Borna Gojo
|+50000
|Jiri Lehecka
|+50000
|Mikael Ymer
|+50000
