French Open 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The 2022 French Open Championship is set to get started this weekend from Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. This is the second tennis major of the year and follows the Australian Open in January. This grand slam will then lead to Wimbledon next month. The French Open is famous for its clay surface, calling for a different game from its competitors. Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open as she took down Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the championship.
Current odds for the 2022 French Open are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. There is a familiar name on top of the odds table as the favorite. Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at -110. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open, so she won’t have to adjust much of her game to the clay court. She is followed by Ons Jabeur (+1200), Simona Halep (+1300), Paula Badosa Gilbert (+1800) and Cori Gauff (+2000) as the top women competitors to win the major. Last year’s winner, Krejcikova, has +2500 odds to win as she looks to be the first women’s repeat winner at the French Open since Justine Henin won three straight from 2005 to 2007.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 French Open Women’s Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 French Open Women’s Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Iga Swiatek
|-110
|Ons Jabeur
|+1200
|Simona Halep
|+1300
|Paula Badosa Gibert
|+1800
|Cori Gauff
|+2000
|Maria Sakkari
|+2000
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+2200
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+2500
|Jil Belen Teichmann
|+2500
|Garbine Muguruza
|+2800
|Elena Rybakina
|+3500
|Bianca Andreescu
|+3500
|Amanda Anisimova
|+3500
|Anett Kontaveit
|+4000
|Naomi Osaka
|+4000
|Danielle Rose Collins
|+4000
|Claire Liu
|+4000
|Qinwen Zheng
|+4000
|Belinda Bencic
|+4000
|Karolina Pliskova
|+4000
|Emma Raducanu
|+5000
|Daria Kasatkina
|+5000
|Daria Saville
|+5000
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+5000
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|+5000
|Jessica Pegula
|+5000
|Shuai Zhang
|+5000
|Mayar Sherif
|+5000
|Sorana Cirstea
|+5000
|Oceane Dodin
|+5000
|Rebecca Peterson
|+5000
|Marie Bouzkova
|+5000
|Martina Trevisan
|+5000
|Magdalena Frech
|+5000
|Madison Brengle
|+5000
|Alison Van Uytvanck
|+5000
|Anna Kalinskaya
|+5000
|Anhelina Kalinina
|+5000
|Kaja Juvan
|+6500
|Ana Konjuh
|+6500
|Karolina Muchova
|+6500
|Tereza Martincova
|+6500
|Ann Li
|+6500
|Victoria Azarenka
|+6500
|Katerina Siniakova
|+6500
|Petra Kvitova
|+8000
|Madison Keys
|+8000
|Xiyu Wang
|+8000
|Bernarda Pera
|+8000
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+8000
|Liudmila Samsonova
|+8000
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|+8000
|Sloane Stephens
|+10000
|Elise Mertens
|+10000
|Petra Martic
|+10000
|Marta Kostyuk
|+10000
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|+10000
|Varvara Gracheva
|+10000
|Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
|+10000
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+10000
|Taylor Townsend
|+10000
|Camila Giorgi
|+10000
|Maryna Zanevska
|+10000
|Dayana Yastremska
|+10000
|Misaki Doi
|+10000
|Angelique Kerber
|+10000
|Kaia Kanepi
|+10000
|Tamara Zidansek
|+10000
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|+10000
|Jasmine Paolini
|+10000
|Kristina Kucova
|+15000
|Danka Kovinic
|+15000
|Magda Linette
|+15000
|Shelby Rogers
|+15000
|Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
|+15000
|Lauren Davis
|+15000
|Kamilla Rakhimova
|+15000
|Andrea Petkovic
|+15000
|Elena Gabriela Ruse
|+20000
|Chloe Paquet
|+20000
|Harmony Tan
|+20000
|Ana Bogdan
|+20000
|Alison Riske
|+20000
|Elsa Jacquemot
|+20000
|Caroline Garcia
|+20000
|Nuria Parrizas-Diaz
|+20000
|Astra Sharma
|+20000
|Lucia Bronzetti
|+20000
|Kristina Mladenovic
|+20000
|Katie Volynets
|+20000
|Fiona Ferro
|+20000
|Alize Cornet
|+20000
|Yulia Putintseva
|+20000
|Qiang Wang
|+30000
|Diane Parry
|+30000
|Panna Udvardy
|+30000
|Clara Burel
|+30000
|Arantxa Rus
|+30000
|Carole Monnet
|+30000
|Anna Bondar
|+30000
|Viktorija Golubic
|+30000
|Harriet Dart
|+30000
|Dalma Galfi
|+50000
|Leolia Jeanjean
|+50000
|Greet Minnen
|+50000
|Heather Watson
|+50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.