French Open 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The 2022 French Open Championship is set to get started this weekend from Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. This is the second tennis major of the year and follows the Australian Open in January. This grand slam will then lead to Wimbledon next month. The French Open is famous for its clay surface, calling for a different game from its competitors. Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open as she took down Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the championship.

Current odds for the 2022 French Open are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. There is a familiar name on top of the odds table as the favorite. Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at -110. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open, so she won’t have to adjust much of her game to the clay court. She is followed by Ons Jabeur (+1200), Simona Halep (+1300), Paula Badosa Gilbert (+1800) and Cori Gauff (+2000) as the top women competitors to win the major. Last year’s winner, Krejcikova, has +2500 odds to win as she looks to be the first women’s repeat winner at the French Open since Justine Henin won three straight from 2005 to 2007.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 French Open Women’s Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 French Open Women’s Odds Player Odds Player Odds Iga Swiatek -110 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1300 Paula Badosa Gibert +1800 Cori Gauff +2000 Maria Sakkari +2000 Aryna Sabalenka +2200 Barbora Krejcikova +2500 Jil Belen Teichmann +2500 Garbine Muguruza +2800 Elena Rybakina +3500 Bianca Andreescu +3500 Amanda Anisimova +3500 Anett Kontaveit +4000 Naomi Osaka +4000 Danielle Rose Collins +4000 Claire Liu +4000 Qinwen Zheng +4000 Belinda Bencic +4000 Karolina Pliskova +4000 Emma Raducanu +5000 Daria Kasatkina +5000 Daria Saville +5000 Jelena Ostapenko +5000 Aliaksandra Sasnovich +5000 Jessica Pegula +5000 Shuai Zhang +5000 Mayar Sherif +5000 Sorana Cirstea +5000 Oceane Dodin +5000 Rebecca Peterson +5000 Marie Bouzkova +5000 Martina Trevisan +5000 Magdalena Frech +5000 Madison Brengle +5000 Alison Van Uytvanck +5000 Anna Kalinskaya +5000 Anhelina Kalinina +5000 Kaja Juvan +6500 Ana Konjuh +6500 Karolina Muchova +6500 Tereza Martincova +6500 Ann Li +6500 Victoria Azarenka +6500 Katerina Siniakova +6500 Petra Kvitova +8000 Madison Keys +8000 Xiyu Wang +8000 Bernarda Pera +8000 Beatriz Haddad Maia +8000 Liudmila Samsonova +8000 Leylah Annie Fernandez +8000 Sloane Stephens +10000 Elise Mertens +10000 Petra Martic +10000 Marta Kostyuk +10000 Irina-Camelia Begu +10000 Varvara Gracheva +10000 Tessah Andrianjafitrimo +10000 Veronika Kudermetova +10000 Taylor Townsend +10000 Camila Giorgi +10000 Maryna Zanevska +10000 Dayana Yastremska +10000 Misaki Doi +10000 Angelique Kerber +10000 Kaia Kanepi +10000 Tamara Zidansek +10000 Ajla Tomljanovic +10000 Jasmine Paolini +10000 Kristina Kucova +15000 Danka Kovinic +15000 Magda Linette +15000 Shelby Rogers +15000 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +15000 Lauren Davis +15000 Kamilla Rakhimova +15000 Andrea Petkovic +15000 Elena Gabriela Ruse +20000 Chloe Paquet +20000 Harmony Tan +20000 Ana Bogdan +20000 Alison Riske +20000 Elsa Jacquemot +20000 Caroline Garcia +20000 Nuria Parrizas-Diaz +20000 Astra Sharma +20000 Lucia Bronzetti +20000 Kristina Mladenovic +20000 Katie Volynets +20000 Fiona Ferro +20000 Alize Cornet +20000 Yulia Putintseva +20000 Qiang Wang +30000 Diane Parry +30000 Panna Udvardy +30000 Clara Burel +30000 Arantxa Rus +30000 Carole Monnet +30000 Anna Bondar +30000 Viktorija Golubic +30000 Harriet Dart +30000 Dalma Galfi +50000 Leolia Jeanjean +50000 Greet Minnen +50000 Heather Watson +50000

