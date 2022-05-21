 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open 2022: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for the 2022 French Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the women’s bracket winner.

By TeddyRicketson
Iga Swiatek of Poland during practice on Qualifying Day 4 of Roland Garros on May 19, 2022 in Paris, France Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2022 French Open Championship is set to get started this weekend from Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. This is the second tennis major of the year and follows the Australian Open in January. This grand slam will then lead to Wimbledon next month. The French Open is famous for its clay surface, calling for a different game from its competitors. Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open as she took down Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the championship.

Current odds for the 2022 French Open are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. There is a familiar name on top of the odds table as the favorite. Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at -110. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open, so she won’t have to adjust much of her game to the clay court. She is followed by Ons Jabeur (+1200), Simona Halep (+1300), Paula Badosa Gilbert (+1800) and Cori Gauff (+2000) as the top women competitors to win the major. Last year’s winner, Krejcikova, has +2500 odds to win as she looks to be the first women’s repeat winner at the French Open since Justine Henin won three straight from 2005 to 2007.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 French Open Women’s Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 French Open Women’s Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek -110
Ons Jabeur +1200
Simona Halep +1300
Paula Badosa Gibert +1800
Cori Gauff +2000
Maria Sakkari +2000
Aryna Sabalenka +2200
Barbora Krejcikova +2500
Jil Belen Teichmann +2500
Garbine Muguruza +2800
Elena Rybakina +3500
Bianca Andreescu +3500
Amanda Anisimova +3500
Anett Kontaveit +4000
Naomi Osaka +4000
Danielle Rose Collins +4000
Claire Liu +4000
Qinwen Zheng +4000
Belinda Bencic +4000
Karolina Pliskova +4000
Emma Raducanu +5000
Daria Kasatkina +5000
Daria Saville +5000
Jelena Ostapenko +5000
Aliaksandra Sasnovich +5000
Jessica Pegula +5000
Shuai Zhang +5000
Mayar Sherif +5000
Sorana Cirstea +5000
Oceane Dodin +5000
Rebecca Peterson +5000
Marie Bouzkova +5000
Martina Trevisan +5000
Magdalena Frech +5000
Madison Brengle +5000
Alison Van Uytvanck +5000
Anna Kalinskaya +5000
Anhelina Kalinina +5000
Kaja Juvan +6500
Ana Konjuh +6500
Karolina Muchova +6500
Tereza Martincova +6500
Ann Li +6500
Victoria Azarenka +6500
Katerina Siniakova +6500
Petra Kvitova +8000
Madison Keys +8000
Xiyu Wang +8000
Bernarda Pera +8000
Beatriz Haddad Maia +8000
Liudmila Samsonova +8000
Leylah Annie Fernandez +8000
Sloane Stephens +10000
Elise Mertens +10000
Petra Martic +10000
Marta Kostyuk +10000
Irina-Camelia Begu +10000
Varvara Gracheva +10000
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo +10000
Veronika Kudermetova +10000
Taylor Townsend +10000
Camila Giorgi +10000
Maryna Zanevska +10000
Dayana Yastremska +10000
Misaki Doi +10000
Angelique Kerber +10000
Kaia Kanepi +10000
Tamara Zidansek +10000
Ajla Tomljanovic +10000
Jasmine Paolini +10000
Kristina Kucova +15000
Danka Kovinic +15000
Magda Linette +15000
Shelby Rogers +15000
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +15000
Lauren Davis +15000
Kamilla Rakhimova +15000
Andrea Petkovic +15000
Elena Gabriela Ruse +20000
Chloe Paquet +20000
Harmony Tan +20000
Ana Bogdan +20000
Alison Riske +20000
Elsa Jacquemot +20000
Caroline Garcia +20000
Nuria Parrizas-Diaz +20000
Astra Sharma +20000
Lucia Bronzetti +20000
Kristina Mladenovic +20000
Katie Volynets +20000
Fiona Ferro +20000
Alize Cornet +20000
Yulia Putintseva +20000
Qiang Wang +30000
Diane Parry +30000
Panna Udvardy +30000
Clara Burel +30000
Arantxa Rus +30000
Carole Monnet +30000
Anna Bondar +30000
Viktorija Golubic +30000
Harriet Dart +30000
Dalma Galfi +50000
Leolia Jeanjean +50000
Greet Minnen +50000
Heather Watson +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

